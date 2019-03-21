At approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday Fremont Police arrested Tomas Pablo-Gomez, 25, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after it was reported he was passed out in a vehicle in the 600 block of west Fourth Street.
Responding officers noted the smell of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. They also observed an open bottle of beer in the car.
Pablo-Gomez was also charged with child abuse-neglect because a 3-year-old child was also in the car.
Pablo-Gomez was also charged with not having a valid operator’s license.