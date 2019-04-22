An Omaha man pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by receiving stolen property in Dodge County District Court on Monday as part of a plea agreement with the Dodge County Attorney’s Office that could land him in prison for up to eight years.
James H. Bailey, 42, will be sentenced on May 13, but in exchange for his plea, he has an agreement with the state for a sentence of six to eight years. Theft by receiving stolen property is a Class IIA felony, punishable by zero to 20 years in prison.
As part of the agreement, Bailey had other charges dropped including a charge for possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance. He also escaped a habitual criminal enhancement, which can extend sentences for offenders with repeated felony convictions.
Also as part of the agreement, the sentence handed down in Dodge County will run concurrent to a pending sentence on another case in Holt County, in which Bailey has pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, also a Class IIA felony.
Bailey will be sentenced in that case on June 24, court records show.
Bailey’s attorney Richard Register said in court on Monday he believed Bailey “had some defenses” in the Dodge County case, but noted that “it’s in his best interest to take this deal.”
Bailey was arrested in the Dodge County case in February after law enforcement officers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of suspicious activity involving a white van near a business in Scribner.
Officers checked the vehicle’s license plates and discovered that it had been reported as stolen. Upon arriving, law enforcement made contact with Bailey, and also found a crowbar, bolt cutters, a pry bar and binoculars inside the stolen vehicle.
Register noted to the court that the vehicle was stationary at the time of Bailey’s encounter with law enforcement, “but he was, by definition of the statute, in possession of the van.”
The van was valued at $13,000.
District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall ordered that an already-completed pre-sentence investigation, which was done as part of the Holt County case, be used for Bailey’s sentencing in Dodge County.
In other district court news from Monday:
- Kasey E. Gillihan, 37, was sentenced to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance. The sentence was part of a joint agreement with the state. Gillihan was credited for 120 days previously served.
- Virgil Carbaugh, 56, pleaded guilty to three charges; possession of a destructive device, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (morphine). The destructive device was a shotgun shell attached to a marble that could be thrown to make a small explosion. Carbaugh’s lawyer, Steven Twohig, claimed the device was given to him for work purposes. Carbaugh cleans agricultural silos, and Twohig claimed that the device could help with unclogging the silos. Dodge County Deputy Attorney Emily Beamis said the state had no opposition to probation, and Hall ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.
- Hall reduced the bond for Samantha J. Mehaffey, 21, to $10,000 with a 10 percent option. Mehaffey has pleaded not guilty to one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IIIA felony punishable by zero to three years in prison. Mehaffey is accused of having sexual relations with a child below the age of 14 when she was 20. While Beamis opposed the bond reduction, Mehaffey’s attorney, Leo Eskey, argued that Mehaffey otherwise had a clean criminal record and would “certainly be eligible for probation,” if ultimately convicted of any crime.