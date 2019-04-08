A Fremont man pleaded no contest in Dodge County District Court on Monday to attempted burglary, a class IIIA felony punishable by zero to three years in prison.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua E. Witt, 32, in September 2018, following an investigation into a burglary that had occurred in June.
The victim reported losing several tools, valued at approximately $5,000, from a locked shed at their Fremont residence, according to a police affidavit. Investigators tied Witt to the incident through a confidential informant.
The affidavit notes that some of the property was later located.
He had originally been charged with burglary, a class IIA felony punishable by zero to 20 years imprisonment, as well as an additional charge of theft by unlawful taking, a class IV felony punishable by zero to two years imprisonment. He pleaded to the lesser attempted burglary charge as part of an agreement with the Dodge County Attorney’s Office.
Witt will appear for sentencing on June 3.
In other news from District Court on Monday:
*Kaleb J. Messier, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class IV felony, after he was found in possession of methamphetamine in January. Additionally, he admitted to violating the terms of his probation, which he had been serving on a prior conviction for possession. The violation came as a result of his January arrest. His sentencing was set for June 3.
*Justin M. Golter, 44, was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on a class IV felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, which he pleaded guilty to in November. Dodge County Deputy Attorney Emily Beamis said the state had “high concern” about his ability to complete the term, but ultimately did not oppose a term of probation. And District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall noted that, since the charge was a class IV felony, there was a presumption of probation, which he did not feel had been overcome. Golter acknowledged that he “had a hiccup” and said he wanted to prove himself on probation, noting that he was employed and passionate about his work.