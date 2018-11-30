A North Bend man pleaded no contest in Dodge County District Court on Thursday to two charges related to illegal possession of weapons.
As part of an agreement with the Dodge County Attorney’s office, Stephen K. Mock, 31, pleaded no contest to one charge of attempted possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, a class II felony, and possession of a deadly weapon as a prohibited person, a class III felony.
The class II felony carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of 50 years. The class III felony carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.
In exchange for his plea, Mock was charged with attempted possession of a firearm instead of his initial charge of possession of a firearm, which is a class ID felony, carrying a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum of 50. Seven other charges were dropped, including four misdemeanor charges, a class IV felony of possession of a controlled substance and two other class III felonies related to possession of a deadly weapon.
Mock’s charges came while he was out on bond after pleading no contest in May to a class IV felony of possession of a controlled substance in an unrelated case. He was awaiting sentencing on that case at the time of his arrest on the weapons charges, and will now be sentenced on both cases on Feb. 4, 2019.
There is no agreement on sentencing, and a pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Mock’s vehicle on Oct. 9 after discovering that he had been driving with a revoked license, according to a police affidavit. During the stop, police observed Mock to be in possession of a blade that was approximately 4.5 inches long.
After Mock’s arrest, police searched his car and found a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm handgun along with an ammunition magazine with four live 9mm ammunition rounds.
Mock, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing weapons.
The affidavit also claims that officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia but all drug-related charges stemming from the Oct. 9 incident were ultimately dropped in the plea agreement.
But Mock is still facing the prior drug charge from the case that he had already pleaded to when he was arrested in October. That charge came after he was arrested in January for possessing methamphetamine following an investigation by law enforcement.