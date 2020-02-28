Man runs after falling through ceiling of business

At approximately 11:55 p.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department was dispatched to a business in the 800 block of south Broad Street where it was reported that a man dropped through the ceiling of the business and then ran out of the business.

The man was described as a white male wearing a blue shirt and jeans. While officers were patrolling the area looking for the male, a resident of a house in the 300 block of Jefferson Road reported a suspicious male, matching the description of the male that ran out of the business, in her car that was parked outside of the residence. The male ran off before police arrived.

Items were collected as possible physical evidence and the investigating is ongoing. Nothing was reported stolen from either the business or the car.

