A Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court on Monday to eight to 15 years in prison after he admitted to violating the terms of his probation, which he had been serving due to his role in a 2016 burglary.
Brian J. Wesch, 38, had been sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation in April 2017 on one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, a Class IIA felony.
But on July 14, 2018, Wesch was arrested following a domestic disturbance at a Fremont residence, during which Wesch threatened family members. He received numerous charges and ultimately pleaded to two counts of terroristic threats. That would amount to violating a condition of his probation, which states, among other things, that he should “not violate any laws, refrain from disorderly conduct or acts injurious to others.”
Wesch admitted to violating his probation and also pleaded no contest to both terroristic threats charges during an Oct. 15 hearing.
In relation to the July arrest, Wesch was also sentenced two years on each of the terroristic threats charges, though all three sentences will run concurrently.
In relation to these cases, Wesch was first arrested on Aug. 18, 2016, after he admitted to officers that he and another individual, Stephanie Matz, had burglarized a Fremont Quick Pik.
He ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a burglary, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison under Nebraska law, and, in addition to being sentenced to probation, was ordered to pay restitution of $2,500.
In the probation case, Wesch has credit for 118 days previously served. In the terroristic threats case, he has credit for 142 days previously served.
In other district court news from Monday:
*Ross R. Mann, 37, admitted to violating a condition of his probation after he failed to report to a scheduled office visit in June and subsequently failed to contact probation. Mann was serving his probation on a Class IV possession of a controlled substance conviction that occurred in January. On Monday, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison and will receive credit for 161 days served.
*Two pleaded to drug-related crimes and will be making applications to the Dodge County Drug Court. Kasaira Y. Consbruck, 27, pleaded guilty to a Class II felony of delivery of a controlled substance, in this case, methamphetamine. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. And Travis M. Prochaska, 18, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Class IV felony, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and has a presumption of probation.