A Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court to 30 to 35 years in prison on Friday on five felony charges.
As part of an agreement with the Dodge County Attorney’s Office, Blake A. Hill, 33, was sentenced to two years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance, a class IV felony. He was also sentenced to 19 to 20 years in prison on a class IIA felony charge of possession of a stolen weapon. On a third count of being a felon in possession of a weapon as a second offense, a class IB felony, he was sentenced to 30 to 35 years in prison.
In a second case, he had also pleaded guilty to to delivery of a controlled substance, a class II felony, methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 30 to 35 years.
In another case, he was sentenced to two years on a class IV felony of theft by receiving.
All of the sentences, in all cases, are set to run concurrent to each other. Hill will receive credit for 148 days previously served.
Hill pleaded guilty to all the charges in October. The sentencing agreement had been announced during that hearing, and this past Friday, District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall honored the agreement.
Hill was arrested on July 11, after the III Corps Drug Task Force acted on a search warrant for Hill’s Pebble Street residence, according to a police affidavit. Inside the residence, law enforcement found a handgun, later determined to be stolen, along with methamphetamine.
The search of the residence also turned up about $1,500 worth of stolen items.
While it was ultimately not factored into his sentence as part of the plea agreement, Hill was also charged with being habitual criminal eligible, which typically extends sentences in cases where the defendant has a history of multiple felony convictions. Also dismissed in the plea agreement were several misdemeanor charges and two other felonies.
Hill had a prior felony conviction for a 2002 burglary out of Dodge County and in 2008 for possessing a weapon despite having a prior felony conviction.
Dodge County Deputy Attorney Emily Beamis, who prosecuted the case, told the Tribune that “given the level of offenses that he had,” she believed the lengthy sentence was necessary.