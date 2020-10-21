Man tries to enter home, flees on foot

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of an intruder at a residence in the 600 block of east 20th Street.

The victim reported someone knocking on the front door. Believing it to be a family member, the victim opened the door and confronted an unknown male who took approximately two steps into the residence. The victim pushed the man out of the residence and he then left westbound on 20th Street.