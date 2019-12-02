At approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Christopher D. Byrd, 36, of Fremont on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance after officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male walking in circles in the 1200 block of north Main Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Officers had contact with Byrd and found a hypodermic needle containing methamphetamine in his coat pocket.