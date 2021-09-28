 Skip to main content
Man who escaped community custody arrested in Fremont
  Updated
A Fremont man who was wanted after escaping from community custody by jumping over a fence was arrested Tuesday in Fremont.

Zackery J. Carlstrom, 30, was arrested at approximately 9:10 a.m. Tuesday and taken into custody without incident by officers from the Fremont Police Department uniformed patrol division, detectives from the Fremont Police Detective Bureau, agents from the III CORPS Drug Task Force and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest came after the Fremont Police Department received a tip that Carlstrom was in the area of the 2700 block of north Clarkson Street.

Carlstrom escaped on Sept. 9, from the Community Corrections Center at 2720 W. Van Dorn St. Lincoln, where he was being held on previous narcotic possession charges out of Dodge County.

The Community Corrections Center is a residential program where individuals participate in work detail, educational release or work release and must adhere to a schedule and pay room and board. 

Zackery Carlstrom

Carlstrom
