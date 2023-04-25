A psychologist’s assessment of the Fremont man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing death of a 4-month-old baby is now complete.

Defense attorney Nedu Igbokwe, who represents suspect Alexander Hernandez, said in an email to the Tribune that the analysis of his client’s potential dangerousness to himself or society has been completed as of April 19.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in District 6 Court at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 17. He was previously slated to appear at a hearing on April 13, however the assessment of his mental state was not completed at the time. Hernandez was acquitted on the grounds of insanity on March 17, 2023.

The assessment of his possible danger to others and himself was conducted by Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, a psychologist with the Nebraska Regional Center, who will present her analysis and assessment to the court of his potential danger to others or himself.

Hernandez was accused of stabbing his own 4-month-old cousin more than 20 times as she slept, resulting in her death on the night of Jan. 8, 2021.