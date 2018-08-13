A man who attacked a couple with a baseball bat and stabbed a refrigerator in their house was given probation in district court on Monday, despite “deep concerns” from Judge Geoffrey Hall about the case, who handed the sentence down in accordance with a plea agreement.
The man, Jesse A. Hill, 37, had previously pleaded no contest to a class IIA felony of second-degree assault and a class IIIA felony of child abuse, stemming from a pair of domestic incidents earlier this year.
The state recommended the term of probation, with Deputy County Attorney Brent Quandt citing a plea agreement between Hill and the state. Quandt noted that on a pre-sentence investigation report, Hill had scored at a high risk for drugs, alcohol and violence, but that he had been released on his own recognizance while awaiting trial to receive a drug and alcohol evaluation. He also noted that Hill had successfully completed a probation in the past and was maintaining steady employment.
Hall expressed concern about the report’s assessment that Hill was at a high-risk to reoffend and a high risk for drugs, alcohol and violence. He pointed out that a police affidavit noted that Hill had become belligerent with responding officers on the night of his arrest.
Hall was also concerned that the drug and alcohol evaluation was done late and pointed out a prior domestic violence charge that had been pleaded down—Hill said that prior matter had been dropped completely and that the accuser had been charged with false reporting.
“I have deep concerns about this case, Mr. Hill, based on your risk, and based on the violence that was shown, and the disrespect for law enforcement,” Hall said. “However, I’m not going to stand in the way of this plea agreement.”
The pre-sentence investigation report recommended probation, Hill’s defense attorney Bradley Nick told the court.
According to Nick, Hill “realizes that he did something extremely stupid here—something out of character for him.”
The victim, too, had expressed support for probation, according to Nick. Additionally, during the June 28 hearing where Hill pleaded guilty, Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski noted that Hill’s release on personal recognizance was requested by the victim.
“[The victim] didn’t even want him to plead to a felony or anything,” Nick told the court on Monday. “She said it was out of character in our conversation.”
Hill was first arrested on March 29 after he entered the home of the victim as part of a domestic dispute and attacked with a baseball bat the victim and a man who had been in bed with her, according to a police affidavit. He was arrested again at the same residence on April 7 after he drunkenly stabbed three holes into the freezer door of a refrigerator and several holes into a mattress.
The April 7 incident led to the child abuse charge—the two children living in the house had witnessed Hill’s behavior and later told law enforcement that they believed Hill “was going to kill a person who was in the home,” a police affidavit says.
“It is out of character for me,” Hill told the court. “I’ve always had a pretty level head.”
Hill had spent 82 days in the county jail as his case proceeded. He will serve 24 months of probation on each charge, served concurrently. He will have to complete programs, work or seek work, withhold contact from the victims and serve community service.
Hall expressed reservations about other probation sentences during Monday’s hearings.
Gerald S. Albers, 56, arrested in February for violating a protection order and for domestic assault, received a 24-month probation sentence as part of a plea agreement. Albers’ attorney, Kenny Jacobs, argued that Albers suffers from mental illness from military service and would be getting treatment.
But when Hall learned that Albers would be residing with the victim, he grew concerned. Jacobs noted that the victim’s protection order had since expired, that the victim had been adamant that Albers receive probation that the two had maintained positive contact during his incarceration.
“I think you and [the victim] are setting yourselves up for failure,” Hall said. “But I’ll give you the opportunity.”
In another case, Crystal L. Lewis, 35, who was one of six people arrested in connection to series of methamphetamine transactions in January, received a 30-month probation sentence.
Another of those six, Rodrigo De La Cruz, 32, was previously sentenced to three to five years. A third, Angela Galloway, 49, also received probation.
Both Hall and Deputy County Attorney Emily Beamis expressed concerns about Lewis’ ability to complete probation, noting that, during her pre-sentence investigation interviews, Lewis made a comment that she wanted whichever sentence was faster and suggested that the court proceedings were “a waste of everybody’s time.”
Lewis’ attorney, Leo Eskey, argued that the comments were taken out of context. And despite the concerns, the state didn’t object to probation because Lewis had a limited criminal history.
Additionally, under Nebraska law, Lewis’ crime, a class IV felony, carries a presumption of probation, which was not overcome in this case, and so the sentence remained.
“The comments that are indicated in this pre-sentence investigation report are not encouraging to me,” Hall said. “I hope they are taken out of context.”