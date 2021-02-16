 Skip to main content
Man's arrest follows disturbance
Police News

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Feb. 15, Juan Guadalupe Montante-Sanchez, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a disturbance in the 300 block of north Bell, Fremont Police reported.

Montante-Sanchez was also charged with willful reckless driving and domestic assault-intimidation after he allegedly ran an acquaintance’s vehicle off the roadway following an argument.

- Tribune staff

