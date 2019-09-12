On Thursday, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court, Sixth Judicial District provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Bryan C. Meismer, Fremont; and Matthew M. Munderloh, Omaha.
The primary office location of this vacancy will be in either Dakota City, Dakota County, Nebraska; Ponca, Dixon County, Nebraska; or Hartington, Cedar County, Nebraska, at the option of the judge selected to fill the vacancy, but to provide maximum service to all areas of the judicial district, the judge who fills the vacancy will be required to regularly sit in Dakota, Dixon, and Cedar Counties, and elsewhere as circumstances may require.
Pursuant to the 2018 Caseload Report, of the cases filed in Dakota, Dixon and Cedar Counties, 71% of the cases were filed in Dakota County. As a result, the judge who fills the vacancy will be required to dedicate sufficient time in Dakota County to address those cases.
The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Paul J. Vaughan.