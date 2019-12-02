At approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Joshua D. Mastrocesare, 23, and George F. Howard, 23, both of Omaha were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace following a physical fight disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block of north D Street.
They are accused of having an altercation with a resident and during the altercation, they broke a window of the residence. Damage to the window is estimated at $100.