Two men were arrested for assault recently, the Fremont Police Department said.
Brandon M. Carcone, 30, of Fremont was arrested at approximately 11:25 p.m. on Friday on suspicion of 3rd-degree domestic assault following a complaint at a residence in the 1200 block of north Grant Street.
He is accused of inflicting minor injuries to an acquaintance during an argument.
In an unrelated incident at approximately midnight on Saturday, William W. Tatgenhorst, 59, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and 3rd-degree domestic assault following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 100 block of south Bell Street.
Tatgenhorst is accused of choking and inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance during an argument.