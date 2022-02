Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 12:37 a.m. Feb. 21 to a business in the 1600 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a disturbance.

Officers were advised that an individual had been removed from the business and was causing a disturbance outside the business.

Upon arrival, officers had contact with Tyler R. Eyth, 23, of Michigan who was responsible for causing the disturbance. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

