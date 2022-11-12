Midland graduated named new warden at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Interim Director Diane Sabatka-Rine recently announced the retirement of one warden and the appointment of another at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook.

Pam Morello will retire on Feb. 2, 2023. She leaves NDCS with more than 21 years of service. Morello has been warden at WEC since July 2011.

Steve Fannon has been appointed the new warden of WEC and will assume his new duties on Feb. 3, 2023.

Fannon started his career with NDCS in 2007 as a correctional officer and has continued to be promoted through multiple roles over the years including caseworker, case manager, reentry specialist, reentry program manager, acting assistant warden and, most recently, programs administrator. He has served as acting warden at WEC since June 2022.

Fannon has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Midland Lutheran College (now Midland University).

“Steve’s varied experience with NDCS will be an asset as he continues his career at WEC,” Sabatka-Rine said. “He has proven to be an adept leader during his time as acting warden. He is committed to providing quality treatment and programming opportunities to inmates and has the background in reentry services to ensure those goals remain a priority.”