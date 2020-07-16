Minor injuries reported after truck-train collision

At approximately 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a truck-train personal injury collision that was reported at a train crossing near Platte Avenue and Hills Farm Road.
A 2004 dump track was traveling east on Hills Farm Road and attempted to cross the railroad tracks where it was struck by a train traveling south. The driver of the dump truck said they did not hear or see the train approaching.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. The dump truck was considered a total loss.
