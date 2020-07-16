Minor injuries reported after truck-train collision

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a truck-train personal injury collision that was reported at a train crossing near Platte Avenue and Hills Farm Road.

A 2004 dump track was traveling east on Hills Farm Road and attempted to cross the railroad tracks where it was struck by a train traveling south. The driver of the dump truck said they did not hear or see the train approaching.