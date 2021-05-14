Missing 6-year-old boy found

A 6-year-old boy reported abducted from Fremont on Thursday night has been located in Boonville, Missouri and is safe.

Fremont Police said Friday morning that the suspect in the abduction, Tomas A. Juarez, 38, of Fremont is in custody in Boonville.

The boy was reported to have been taken from a residence in the 400 block of west Sixth Street.

This investigation is still active and charges are pending. Arrangements are being made to have the boy returned to Nebraska.

The pair were located in Boonville after reports were received that they were seen at a truck stop there.

