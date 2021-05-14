 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing 6-year-old boy found
0 comments
breaking topical alert featured

Missing 6-year-old boy found

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 6-year-old boy reported abducted from Fremont on Thursday night has been located in Boonville, Missouri and is safe.

Fremont Police said Friday morning that the suspect in the abduction, Tomas A. Juarez, 38, of Fremont is in custody in Boonville.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The boy was reported to have been taken from a residence in the 400 block of west Sixth Street.

This investigation is still active and charges are pending. Arrangements are being made to have the boy returned to Nebraska.

The pair were located in Boonville after reports were received that they were seen at a truck stop there.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Woman faces drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 10:45 a.m., May 7, Donna L. Bouwers, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (methamphe…

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 8:45 p.m., May 12, Carlos A. Pineda-Aguilar, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News