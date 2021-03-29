 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miter saws reported stolen
editor's pick top story

Miter saws reported stolen

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 6:05 a.m. March 25, it was reported that two tool trailers were broken into at a construction site in the 500 block of south Johnson Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nothing was reported missing from one trailer, but four different miter saws were reported stolen from the other trailer, Fremont Police reported. Estimated loss is $120.

_ Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Banker to Venezuela kleptocrats turns star witness

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News