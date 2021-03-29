Miter saws reported stolen

At approximately 6:05 a.m. March 25, it was reported that two tool trailers were broken into at a construction site in the 500 block of south Johnson Road.
Nothing was reported missing from one trailer, but four different miter saws were reported stolen from the other trailer, Fremont Police reported. Estimated loss is $120.
_ Tribune staff
