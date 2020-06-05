Moeller Field press box burglarized
top story editor's pick

Moeller Field press box burglarized

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department were called to a burglary that was reported to the press box at Moeller Field in the 700 block of S. Broad Street.

It was reported someone entered the press box and took electronics valued at approximately $1,200. Among the items stolen were two Peavey speakers, a stereo amplifier and a stereo microphone.

It is undetermined when the items were stolen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News