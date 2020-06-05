Moeller Field press box burglarized

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department were called to a burglary that was reported to the press box at Moeller Field in the 700 block of S. Broad Street.
It was reported someone entered the press box and took electronics valued at approximately $1,200. Among the items stolen were two Peavey speakers, a stereo amplifier and a stereo microphone.
It is undetermined when the items were stolen.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.