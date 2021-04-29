Mountain bike reported stolen

At approximately 1 p.m., April 28, a theft was reported at a residence in the 300 block of east Linden Avenue, Fremont Police said.
Reported stolen was a 26-inch black- and blue-colored Roadmaster Granite Peak mountain bike valued at $100.
Attached to the bike was a red, yellow and blue colored bicycle travel trailer valued at $65. The theft is believed to have occurred between 11:15 a.m., and 12:45 p.m.
