Nebraska State Patrol confiscates 10 pounds of meth near Mead

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 92, Wednesday night near Mead.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers found several packages of a white powder substance laying near the motorcycle. The rider, Kurt Heckenliable, 50, of Beaver Crossing, was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

The powder substance was field-tested as methamphetamine. In total, troopers located more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine at the scene. Heckenliable will be lodged in Saunders County Jail on multiple drug-related changes once he is released from the hospital.

