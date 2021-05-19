Nebraska State Patrol, County Attorney outline next steps following fatal Fremont shooting

In an interview with the Tribune, Vaughan said everything is “on hold” until NSP completes its investigation into the shooting.

Once that work is completed and forwarded to his office, Vaughan can then file a notice with the district court regarding an in-custody death.

That notice triggers a 30-day window in which a grand jury will be convened to review the material regarding the incident.

“I have to wait until the reports are received and then I will have to coordinate with the judge about his schedule, because I don’t want to file a certificate and find out the judge doesn’t have time in the next 30 days,” Vaughan said.

While there isn’t a clear idea when the State Patrol will complete its investigation, Vaughan said he expects to move forward with grand jury proceedings within the next 60 to 90 days.

“I haven’t really been given a framework from the State Patrol as to how long they will need other than that they’re working aggressively right now,” he said. “But, I don’t have any indication from them of when that investigation will be complete.”

Vaughan said at some point in time he would assume that any relevant information regarding the incident could be made available to the public.