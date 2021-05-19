Nebraska State Patrol, County Attorney outline next steps following fatal Fremont shooting

County Attorney Paul Vaughan and the Nebraska State Patrol have outlined the next steps in the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Fremont on Friday.
Fremont Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a weapon threatening to harm himself at approximately 3:25 p.m., Friday.
That male, later identified as 33-year-old Fremont resident Aaron Schneider, exited a residence on the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue with a firearm, according to a preliminary investigation.
Schneider fired the weapon at least one time, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.
Officers immediately provided medical aid until Fremont rescue personnel arrived.
Schneider was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The Nebraska State Patrol has since taken over as the lead investigating agency for the incident.
Friday’s officer-involved shooting is the first of its kind in Fremont since the 1970s, according to Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.
Elliott told the Tribune that officers involved in the shooting are currently on leave, but declined to specify how many officers were placed on leave.
Elliott said he made the final decision on when officers could return from leave, but would not comment on what those officers must do to be cleared.
“We’ve never been through this situation before and are working with all parties to determine the next steps,” Elliott said.
Elliott said the department has “general orders” it follows in incidents such as Friday’s shooting, but he said those guidelines don’t specify a certain amount of time that an officer is required to remain on leave.
On Sunday, an officer-involved shooting in Omaha led to five officers being placed on administrative leave. Those officers were scheduled to begin interviews with investigators on Monday, according to a press release issued by OPD.
When asked if or when any officers involved in Friday’s incident would be interviewed by NSP, Elliott declined to comment.
NSP provided initial information regarding the shooting, such as Schneider’s name and age. Cody Thomas, public information officer for the NSP, said all future information regarding the case will be released through the Dodge County Attorney’s office.
Thomas said he would “hesitate to guess” on the length of NSP’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
He said the unique nature of each investigation conducted by the State Patrol makes it difficult to provide an estimate.
In an interview with the Tribune, Vaughan said everything is “on hold” until NSP completes its investigation into the shooting.
Once that work is completed and forwarded to his office, Vaughan can then file a notice with the district court regarding an in-custody death.
That notice triggers a 30-day window in which a grand jury will be convened to review the material regarding the incident.
“I have to wait until the reports are received and then I will have to coordinate with the judge about his schedule, because I don’t want to file a certificate and find out the judge doesn’t have time in the next 30 days,” Vaughan said.
While there isn’t a clear idea when the State Patrol will complete its investigation, Vaughan said he expects to move forward with grand jury proceedings within the next 60 to 90 days.
“I haven’t really been given a framework from the State Patrol as to how long they will need other than that they’re working aggressively right now,” he said. “But, I don’t have any indication from them of when that investigation will be complete.”
Vaughan said at some point in time he would assume that any relevant information regarding the incident could be made available to the public.
However, any potential release of that information would not come before grand jury proceedings are allowed to move forward.
Any information regarding the grand jury would need prior approval from the district court, Vaughan said.
“If the grand jury does not find any cause for charges, then there’s probably going to be more ability to release some information, but that probably has to be coordinated with the district judge because grand jury proceedings are secret,” he said. “So, what I can release would probably have to be cleared with the judge to make sure he’s comfortable that that does not violate the secrecy of the grand jury proceedings.”