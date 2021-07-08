 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol launches incentive program for bilingual troopers
Nebraska State Patrol launches incentive program for bilingual troopers

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has launched a new incentive program, designed to increase the number of bilingual troopers and investigators serving Nebraska. The program provides a 2.5% salary increase to troopers who speak another language. The program applies both to current troopers and new hires.

The bilingual incentive is part of the new labor agreement between the Nebraska State Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council. The new contract took effect this month. Troopers will be able to test for fluency on dozens of commonly spoken languages, including American Sign Language, to be eligible for the bilingual incentive.

NSP is accepting applications for the next recruiting camp, Camp 66, which is scheduled to begin in January. The 2.5% salary increase would increase their starting pay as a State Trooper to approximately $50,600 per year.

Applications for Camp 66 are available at the Nebraska State Jobs website. Interested candidates should search for the word “Trooper.” Additional information about pay, benefits, duty stations, and the hiring process is available at the Become A Trooper page of the NSP website. Applications for Camp 66 are open until July 12, 2021.

