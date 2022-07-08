Nebraska State Patrol seeks new class of state troopers

Applications are now open to join the next class of the Nebraska State Patrol.

There are dozens of career paths within the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers serve by patrolling Nebraska’s roadways, as criminal investigators, as pilots, as drone operators, as K-9 handlers, as crisis negotiators, as well as on SWAT, the Bomb Squad, in Technical Crimes, Carrier Enforcement, and in many more positions.

“We’re looking for men and women with a drive to serve the people of Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “NSP has a proud history of making a difference for people across our entire state. You can be a part of that tradition. Join our team, become a trooper, and help us patrol The Good Life.”

Camp 67 begins training in January 2023 and concludes with the graduation of a new class of State Troopers in June 2023. Recruits are paid $22.49 per hour during the 22-week training program at the NSP Training Academy. Upon graduation, they will be sworn-in as Nebraska State Troopers, with a starting salary of $51,105, along with full benefits including medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and a great retirement program. Bilingual troopers are also eligible for a 2.5% pay increase upon graduation.

Applicants must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by June 16, 2023, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence. Additional information about the hiring process, including physical requirements, can be found at NebraskaTroopers.com.