Newman Grove man sentenced to two years in prison for meth possession

A 50-year-old Newman Grove man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for methamphetamine possession in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Roger L. Weichman pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 4 and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.
On May 14, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was searching for an individual with two active warrants. The deputy observed a man driving a motorcycle into the driveway of a house where the individual resided.
The man, who was identified as Weichman, was found to have a suspended driver’s license. During a pat-down search, a small glass jar of meth was found in his front pocket.
While taking Weichman out of the cruiser at the Dodge County Jail, the deputy saw that Weichman had spilled and attempted to hide additional meth on the seat of the vehicle.
Weichman originally filed a writ not guilty plea in November 2020 but withdrew it to plead guilty in January.
Weichman’s attorney asked Hall to allow his client to submit to his sentence on March 25, as he was facing a meth possession charge in Pierce County and would be sentenced that day.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she was opposed to the motion, stating that Weichman had five to six prior failures to appear, but Hall approved the motion.
“I can’t help but think that you’ve been showing up here for whatever reason,” he said. “Hopefully some glimmer of a lightbulb has come on.”
Hall ordered Weichman’s sentence to be run concurrently with any sentence given by Pierce County. Weichman was also given credit for six days previously served.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Marvin A. Wennstedt, 50, of Fremont was sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating his probation. Wennstedt was pulled over for driving on a 15-year license revocation on March 15, 2018, and was sentenced to 12 months of probation on June 25, 2018. On Oct. 12, 2018, he was arrested for driving again and was sentenced to 12 months of probation on Feb. 19, 2019. Wennstedt’s probation was extended several times and was set to end on Sept. 25, 2020. However, Wennstedt failed to make payments or make contact with his officer in mid-September and a motion to revoke his probation was made just two weeks shy of the end date. Wennstedt said that he left the household he was staying at as other residents were using drugs and couldn’t make phone calls with probation. He admitted to violating his probation and was found guilty by Hall, who sentenced Wennstedt to 18 months in prison on both charges to run concurrently. He was given 174 days of credit served for the first charge and 177 for the second. Hall also revoked Wennstedt’s license for 15 years.
- Christopher D. Byrd was sentenced to 18 months in prison after his bond with the Dodge County Adult Drug Court was revoked. On Nov. 11, 2019, Fremont Police Department officers arrived at an intersection where Byrd was walking in circles and talking to himself. Byrd admitted to having a needle, which later tested positive for meth. Byrd pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 27, 2020, and on March 30, 2020, he bonded into drug court. However, Byrd was arrested on Jan. 9 by FPD for disturbing the peace and criminal trespassing and on Jan. 17 by DCSO for burglary and criminal trespassing. Bryd admitted to violating the drug court conditions and was found guilty. He was given credit for 121 days served.
- Alexander W. Huggins, 24, was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for third-degree domestic assault. On July 31, 2020, an FPD officer received a report from a woman who had received text messages from Huggins, her husband. The victim also showed the officer an audio recording of Huggins hitting her from earlier that month. Huggins pleaded no contest to the charge on Jan. 25 and was found guilty. Beamis said Huggins had expressed guilt in the presentence investigation report, while Huggins apologized for his actions. Although Hall said he was concerned by Huggins’ violent actions toward women, he said he was encouraged by the PSI to give a probation sentence. Huggins was also ordered to obtain a co-occurring evaluation and attend batterer’s intervention, anger management, cognitive program and a 12-step program. Hall also ordered Huggins to not make contact with the victim without the court’s permission.
- Jonathan M. Booze, 28, of Fremont, was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. On Dec. 5, 2019, an FPD officer attempted to pull over Booze, as his operator’s license was revoked. Another officer found a plastic bag of meth near Booze, who exited the vehicle quickly after pulling into a driveway. Booze originally pleaded not guilty but withdrew it to plead no contest. Although Beamis requested that Booze take a chemical test prior to sentencing, Booze’s test came up negative. Although he had completed treatment, Beamis said Booze stated in his PSI that he didn’t want probation. However, Booze told Hall he was motivated to stay sober and be with his family. Hall said Booze had taken substantial steps and gave him a probation sentence. He also ordered Booze to obtain an evaluation, take part in 60 hours of community service and attend a 12-step program at least twice a week.
- Elizabeth K. Kunce, 39, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. On Dec. 8, 2020, a DCSO deputy pulled Kunce over for expired registration. The deputy smelled marijuana coming from the car and saw a glass pipe and syringe inside the vehicle. A search of the car revealed a bag of meth and paraphernalia. Kunce pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 25 and was found guilty. Hall also ordered Kunce to attend a weekly 12-step program, a cognitive program and relapse prevention class. She was also ordered to 60 hours of community service.
- Tekisha R. Skeens, 47, of Fremont pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of tampering with physical evidence. On Oct. 14, 2020, Skeens was pulled over by a DCSO deputy for driving without plates. A K-9 unit was called out and detected an odor of a controlled substance. Upon a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a THC cartridge and metal spoons containing meth. Two bags of meth and a syringe were also discovered on Skeens during her booking. She failed to appear in court last January and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. As part of her plea deal, Beamis said Skeens would apply to drug court. Skeens’ attorney said his client was ready for intensive outpatient treatment. Hall found Skeens guilty and set her sentencing for April 26. He also approved a bond reduction to 10% of $50,000.
- Misti R. Daugherty, 43, of North Bend pleaded no contest to assaulting an officer and a third-offense DUI. On Aug. 27, 2020, DCSO deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a North Bend bar. Upon arriving, the deputies found Daugherty attempting to drive while intoxicated. She admitted to drinking and multiple shooters were found inside the vehicle. Daugherty later changed her story, saying she had not had any alcohol and refused to submit to field sobriety tests. She failed a preliminary breath test and was placed under arrest. Daugherty resisted her arrest and kicked a deputy in the face while being placed inside the vehicle. Beamis said she would not be opposed to a probation sentence for Daugherty, who withdrew a previous writ not guilty plea. Hall found Daugherty guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for April 26.
- Alvin C. Flowers, 67, of Omaha pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 8, 2019, a security officer at Methodist Fremont Health reported to the Fremont Police Department that a nurse had found a bag containing a black substance on Flowers that later tested positive for heroin, cocaine and meth. Beamis said she would not be opposed to a probation sentence for Flowers, who withdrew a previous writ not guilty plea. Hall found Flowers guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for April 19.
- Jacob D. Jones, 26, of Creston, Iowa, initially had a bench warrant placed for his arrest that was later taken down. On Jan. 14, Jones’ vehicle was pulled over by a DCSO deputy for going the wrong way on a one-way street. After lying about his name and moving erratically, the deputy searched the vehicle and found THC and a bag of marijuana. During booking, a glass pipe with meth was found on Jones, who is facing two charges of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of tampering with physical evidence. After initially failing to appear in court, Jones had a bench warrant of $150,000 placed for his arrest. His attorney said his client had bailed out the previous week and that he had no contact information for him. However, Jones appeared later in the day and said he had been living in Wahoo and failed to get a ride. Hall granted Jones’ motion to recall the warrant and scheduled his hearing for Thursday.
- Daniel A. Fowler, 31, of Fremont had his bond set on a motion to revoke his probation. Fowler was sentenced to 30 months of ISP on drug delivery and child abuse charges on June 14, 2018. He failed to report for chemical testing in November 2020 and January and also failed to provide documentation for aftercare. Hall set Fowler’s bond at 10% of $100,000 and set his hearing for March 29.
- Morgan M. Lott, 24, of Omaha was not present on a motion to revoke his probation. Lott was sentenced to 30 months of ISP on a drug delivery charge on April 15, 2019. However, probation found her ankle monitor in a dumpster and went missing in late December 2020. Although contact was made in mid-January, Lott failed to appear at additional dates. Hall placed a bench warrant for her arrest at $150,000.