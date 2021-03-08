Newman Grove man sentenced to two years in prison for meth possession

A 50-year-old Newman Grove man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for methamphetamine possession in the Dodge County District Court Monday.

Roger L. Weichman pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 4 and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.

On May 14, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was searching for an individual with two active warrants. The deputy observed a man driving a motorcycle into the driveway of a house where the individual resided.

The man, who was identified as Weichman, was found to have a suspended driver’s license. During a pat-down search, a small glass jar of meth was found in his front pocket.

While taking Weichman out of the cruiser at the Dodge County Jail, the deputy saw that Weichman had spilled and attempted to hide additional meth on the seat of the vehicle.

Weichman originally filed a writ not guilty plea in November 2020 but withdrew it to plead guilty in January.

Weichman’s attorney asked Hall to allow his client to submit to his sentence on March 25, as he was facing a meth possession charge in Pierce County and would be sentenced that day.

