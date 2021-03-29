No injuries in car-train collision

On March 25, a collision occurred between a car and a train on the tracks in the 500 block of Factory Street, Fremont Police reported.

According to reports, a 2014 Dodge Caravan was being driven south on Union Street and was crossing the train tracks when it rear ended another south bound vehicle that apparently stopped abruptly for no reason, police said.

The driver of the second car left the scene.

The 2019 Dodge Caravan became stalled on the tracks and was struck by an east bound train. No persons were injured in the collision. Damage to the Dodge Caravan is estimated at $500.

_ Tribune staff

