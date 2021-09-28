North Bend man sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for child porn possession

A 31-year-old North Bend man was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of child pornography Monday.
Derek E. Baker previously pleaded no contest to the charge in the Dodge County District Court and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall on July 19.
“This is a despicable crime, and anytime a person engages in child pornography, it victimizes all children,” Hall told Baker at his sentencing. “And this court will not and cannot stand for this type of crime.”
On July 10, 2019, the Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Unit after serving a child porn search warrant at a North Bend residence that Baker had moved into that April.
NSP TCU investigators obtained a search warrant for Baker’s residence and vehicle that afternoon. Later that evening, they entered the residence and took photographs for evidence.
After making contact with Baker after he returned home from work, investigators were provided with his phone, which was extracted for its contents later that night. The device was found to have more than 200 sexually explicit photographs containing children.
The next day, investigators met again with Baker, who said that he had searched for and downloaded child porn in the past. He also said he had a history of sexual abuse as a child, including being a victim and perpetrator.
During Baker’s sentencing, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said the state was seeking a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years based on the facts of the case presented in the presentence investigation.
“Throughout the PSI, the defendant minimizes what happened, claiming that the child pornography ended up on his computer by accident and that he is not sexually attracted to kids,” she said.
Baker’s attorney said his client realized the seriousness of his charges and had come forward and admitted his actions. He said Baker had no criminal record as an adult and had already paid a heavy price with his time served in jail.
Additionally, Baker’s attorney requested a probation sentence, as he said Baker did not manufacture the pornography or physically abuse anyone. If not probation, he requested a low prison sentence, as the range for a class 2A felony is one to 20 years.
“If you give me even a little bit of a chance, I can show you that I’m not a threat,” Baker said. “I can do a lot better than I have if I’m just given a chance.”
However, Hall said Baker had shown little or no responsibility for his actions and sentenced him to a higher prison sentence than what the state was seeking due to his high risk to reoffend.
Baker was given credit for 158 days previously served and must serve a minimum of eight years in prison. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, which he did in court.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Joel D. Baker, 37, of Fremont pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On June 4, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Baker driving and discovered he had a suspended driver’s license. A vehicle registered to Baker had also led law enforcement on a pursuit that last week. Baker then exited the car and started walking away despite the deputy ordering him to return to his vehicle. After watching Baker run away, the deputy saw him toss an item into a bush before placing him under arrest. The deputy located the item, which was discovered to be a glass pipe containing methamphetamine. As part of Baker’s plea deal, Beamis said the state was not opposed to a probation term if he continued treatment on his furlough. Although Baker’s attorney requested to lower his client’s bond, Hall denied the motion but said he would consider it again if Baker transitioned to a sober living facility. Hall found Baker guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Nov. 8.
- Bridget A. Leinen, 48, of Woodbine, Iowa, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On March 13, DCSO deputies were called to a hotel north of Fremont on a disturbance at Leinen’s room. Upon making contact with Leinen, the deputies saw a loaded syringe where she had been sitting previously that later tested positive for meth. She was uncooperative while undergoing medical clearance and spit at one of the deputies during the process. As part of Leinen’s plea deal, Beamis said she would apply for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Leinen was hesitant in court, but ultimately made her plea and was found guilty by Hall. Hall ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for Nov. 15.
- Roel Flores Jr., 24, of Fremont. pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On April 2, a DCSO deputy pulled Flores over for minor traffic violations and driving on a suspended license. After noticing the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the deputy searched Flores’ vehicle and found several substances. During a search of Flores, the deputy also located a folded dollar bill containing cocaine. As part of Flores’ plea deal, Beamis said he would apply for drug court. Hall found Flores guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Nov. 15.
- Denver O. Johnson II, 37, of Fremont made an appearance on a motion to revoke his probation. On July 20, 2020, Johnson was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A motion to revoke his probation was made in August after he was arrested on July 16 for possession of a controlled substance. Hall assigned Johnson’s attorney on his new case for his revocation charge and set his hearing for Oct. 4.
- Aaron A. Montemayor, 31, and Heidi M. Hall, 46, both of Fremont were not present for their sentencing and hearing, respectively. Hall issued bench warrants at 10% of $150,000 for both of their arrests.