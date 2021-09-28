North Bend man sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for child porn possession

During Baker’s sentencing, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said the state was seeking a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years based on the facts of the case presented in the presentence investigation.

“Throughout the PSI, the defendant minimizes what happened, claiming that the child pornography ended up on his computer by accident and that he is not sexually attracted to kids,” she said.

Baker’s attorney said his client realized the seriousness of his charges and had come forward and admitted his actions. He said Baker had no criminal record as an adult and had already paid a heavy price with his time served in jail.

Additionally, Baker’s attorney requested a probation sentence, as he said Baker did not manufacture the pornography or physically abuse anyone. If not probation, he requested a low prison sentence, as the range for a class 2A felony is one to 20 years.

“If you give me even a little bit of a chance, I can show you that I’m not a threat,” Baker said. “I can do a lot better than I have if I’m just given a chance.”

However, Hall said Baker had shown little or no responsibility for his actions and sentenced him to a higher prison sentence than what the state was seeking due to his high risk to reoffend.