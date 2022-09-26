NSP encourages suspicious activity reporting following #SeeSayDay

In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all Nebraskans of the options available to report suspicious activity.

Sunday, September 25, was #SeeSayDay across the United States. The event serves as a reminder of the “If you see something, say something” campaign from the DHS.

The campaign works to empower and educate the public on the importance of recognizing the signs of terrorism-related suspicious activity and how to report it to law enforcement. The Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC) encourages people to report any suspicious activity of any crime to their local law enforcement, or directly to NIAC at 888-580-6422 or by utilizing NIAC’s Suspicious Activity Reporting Tool online at sars.nebraska.gov.

NIAC is a division within the Nebraska State Patrol that has the ability to investigate potential threats and share timely information with law enforcement on the local and national level. While multiple options are available to report suspicious activity, NSP reminds everyone to call 911 in the case of an emergency.