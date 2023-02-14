The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident during which an adult male died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in Arlington.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 10.

Preliminary investigation indicates that deputies were called for a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of North Ninth Street in Arlington, a press release said. Upon arrival, deputies were allowed inside the residence by an occupant and observed an adult male holding a firearm. The deputies were able to evacuate multiple children from the home.

After speaking with the subject for several minutes, deputies heard a single gunshot and located the subject deceased. No deputies discharged their weapon, and no others were injured during the incident. The subject has been identified as Donald Moreno, 38.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the incident as an in-custody death. Nebraska state statute requires a grand jury investigation for in-custody deaths. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Douglas County Crime Lab has assisted in this investigation.