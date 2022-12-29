NSP joining local agencies to patrol for impaired driving throughout holiday weekend

The Nebraska State Patrol is urging all motorists to plan ahead if their New Year’s celebration involves alcohol. Troopers will be working overtime on patrol for impaired drivers as part an ongoing nationwide enforcement campaign.

“Travel across our state was impacted by severe winter weather last week, but as the weather improves, it’s still important to keep safe travel as your priority behind the wheel,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and partner agencies will be working to keep the roads safe, and you can do your part by always driving sober or having a sober ride lined-up.”

The Nebraska State Patrol is teaming up with law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska for the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The effort began on Friday, Dec. 16, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 1. Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime during this operation, thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that, on average, 32 people in the United States die every day in drunk-driving crashes. In Nebraska, there are an average of more than 70 alcohol-related fatalities each year. This year, troopers have made 945 arrests for impaired driving across Nebraska.

“If your holiday gatherings involve alcohol, there are many options available to find a safe ride home,” Bolduc said. “Get a ride-share, call a cab, designate a driver, or take advantage of the many safe ride programs.”

Any motorist who observes an impaired driver can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to make a report directly to the nearest NSP dispatch center.