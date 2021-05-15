 Skip to main content
NSP releases identity of deceased subject in Fremont Police Department officer-involved shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol has released the name of the subject involved in the Fremont Police Depart officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in Fremont.

The deceased male has been identified as Aaron Schneider, 33, of Fremont.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m., Friday when officers responded to a report of a male subject with a weapon threatening harm to himself.

Preliminary investigation shows that Schneider exited a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue in Fremont with a firearm. Schneider fired at least one shot, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.

Officers immediately provided medical aid until Fremont rescue personnel arrived, Fremont Police reported earlier Friday.

Schneider was transported to Fremont Methodist Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead investigating agency.

