NSP: Shooting of Oakland man was in self-defense

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has determined that a man who shot 32-year-old Oakland resident Ryann Schuman did so in self-defense.

No arrests have been made and no charges are pending at this time from the Sept. 27 shooting after which Schuman died.

In a prepared statement, State Patrol officials said authorities received a report at about 9 that night of a shooting at an apartment. The residence is in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland.

Burt County Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Police found Schuman, who was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Burt County Attorney asked NSP to investigate the incident.

A preliminary investigation suggested those involved were engaged in a domestic physical altercation, when one of them discharged a firearm once. The individual said it was done in self-defense.

NSP said the investigation since has shown that Schuman had attempted to keep a man and a woman from leaving his apartment. Schuman then attacked the woman striking her repeatedly.

At that time, the man fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack, the NSP said. The man and woman then left the apartment to get help and call 911.

The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, all evidence and statements collected substantiate the assertion of self-defense, the NSP stated.

On its Facebook page after the shooting, Oakland-Craig Public Schools said Schuman was a staff member. He was described as a paraprofessional at the high school and worked in the elementary afterschool program.

