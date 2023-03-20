Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 12 impaired drivers from the road as part of a special enforcement effort around St. Patrick’s Day. The campaign, which ran from March 16-18, included numerous law enforcement agencies across the state and entire country.

In total, troopers arrested 12 motorists for driving under the influence. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (144), open alcohol container (9), minor in possession of alcohol (7), driving under suspension (8), no seat belt (3), and improper child restraint (2). Troopers also performed 98 motorist assists during the grant period.

NSP’s effort was made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Troopers will participate in many additional traffic safety initiatives throughout the spring and summer months.