The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office recently took a report of theft that occurred at 4924 N. County Road 26, northeast of Fremont.

Sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 30, numerous camping items were taken from a vehicle at that location. The items included a Remington four-person tent, a white Coleman cooler, an air mattress, a 100-watt solar panel, and a camping chair. The loss was estimated at over $500.