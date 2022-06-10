Oakland man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced Friday that Matthew Rosener, 40, of Oakland, Nebraska, was sentenced on June 9 by United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher to 15 months’ imprisonment for failure to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release, Rosener will serve a five-year term of supervised release.

On June 22, 2009, Rosener was convicted of indecent contact with a child in Audubon County, Iowa. As a result of this conviction, Rosener was required to register pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

On June 15, 2020, Rosener registered as a sex offender in the state of Iowa and provided an address in Manning, Iowa, as his residence. On March 17, 2021, the Iowa Sex Offender Registry listed Rosener’s whereabouts as “unconfirmed.”

On May 26, 2021, Rosener was arrested by the Burt County Sheriff’s Office on local charges. Rosener told the deputies that he had been living in Oakland since February 2021. Rosener never registered as a sex offender in the state of Nebraska and had traveled from Iowa to Nebraska.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service.

