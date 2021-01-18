Officers seize 27 pounds of marijuana in Wahoo

A woman from New York was arrested Friday after officers seized 27 pounds of marijuana in Wahoo.

The Wahoo Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation at 5 p.m. Jan. 15 in the area of 10th and Chestnut Street, Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell stated in a press release.

After determining the suspect had a large amount of marijuana in her possession, officers served a search warrant with members of the III Corps Narcotics Taskforce.

Officers seized marijuana and items used to heat seal baggies for transportation.

Officers arrested a 61-year-old woman from Jamestown, New York, who was traveling from California.

The suspect was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana more than a pound.

This is an ongoing investigation as it appears this was not the first trip by the suspect from New York to California, Ferrell reported.

Additional assistance was also provided by uniformed troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol.

