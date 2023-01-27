Omaha man arrested on numerous charges following traffic stop

Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 26 near Military Avenue and Main Street.
Police determined that the driver, Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha did not have a valid driver’s license.
An investigation was conducted, resulting in Hatt being arrested or driving under suspension, wrong way on a one way, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.