Omaha man arrested on weapon, drug charges

Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:05 a.m. May 8 to a business parking lot in the 600 block of East 23rd Street. The caller had concerns in reference to an individual possibly asleep in a vehicle that was running.
Upon arrival, officers contacted Johnny P. Jones, 32, of Omaha who was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.