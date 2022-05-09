 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Omaha man arrested on weapon, drug charges

Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at about 8:05 a.m. May 8 to a business parking lot in the 600 block of East 23rd Street. The caller had concerns in reference to an individual possibly asleep in a vehicle that was running.

Upon arrival, officers contacted Johnny P. Jones, 32, of Omaha who was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

