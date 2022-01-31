Omaha man sentenced to 18 months in prison for meth possession

A 44-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of a controlled substance in the Dodge County District Court Monday.

Jason A. Hoey previously filed a writ not guilty plea to the charge but withdrew it to plead no contest to methamphetamine possession on Dec. 20, 2021.

"Take this opportunity to get your life in order," Judge Geoffrey Hall told Hoey at his sentencing. "You seem like a fairly bright guy, you've got some abilities, so don't waste them."

On the morning of Sept. 20, 2021, deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office were notified of a possibly impaired driver swerving while traveling westbound on Highway 30 near County Road 14.

After being notified that the car drove into a ditch, a deputy made contact with Hoey, who said the crash was due to the weather.

However, the deputy noticed that Hoey was avoiding eye contact and had bloodshot eyes. During a search of Hoey, the deputy found a bag containing 1.2 grams of meth.

During Hoey's sentencing, his attorney said that his client had been through probation and inpatient treatment multiple times, and wanting to get his life back on track, asked for a prison term of one year at his request.

As well as his presentence investigation report, Hall said he also considered documents regarding Hoey's conduct while in jail for his sentence.

"I find the presumption of probation is overcome based upon your prior record and the fact that you have indicated that you have no desire for the privilege of probation," Hall said.

Hall asked Hoey about his plans after his release from prison and encouraged him to find a new start in a different community.

"That's up to you. You need to find it within yourself to say, 'Hey, I need to turn my life around."

Hoey was given credit for 134 days previously served and must serve a minimum of nine months in prison.

In other district court news on Monday:

Shawn C. Donnelly, 46, of Fremont pleaded guilty to burglary. On Dec. 18, officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary from a neighbor. The neighbor told police he saw containers inside the residence that had not been there before and notified the resident. The resident, who noticed the back door had been broken into, entered the house and saw that their belongings, including several computers, were inside the containers. The resident then saw Donnelly through the front window and pursued him. After tackling Donnelly, the resident noticed that he was wearing his recently deceased father's clothing taken from the house. Hall found Donnelly guilty, ordered a presentence investigation and also lowered his bond to 10% of $1,000. Hall ordered Donnelly to work or seek work and obtain a substance abuse evaluation and set his sentencing for March 7.

Gage M. Stricklett, 27, of Blair pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. On Nov. 16, 2021, a DCSO deputy pulled a vehicle over for speeding. Stricklett, a passenger, was searched and found to have a bag containing 28 grams of meth on him. Although he initially pleaded no contest to the charge, Stricklett ultimately pleaded guilty in order to apply for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Hall found Stricklett guilty, ordered a PSI and also lowered his bond to 10% of $15,000 in order to allow him to receive an evaluation. Hall set Stricklett's sentencing for March 14.

Ronald J. Phelps, 44, of Bellevue pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On April 2, 2021, FPD received a report of Phelps, who had a warrant out for his arrest, driving an unregistered vehicle. An officer pulled over Phelps, who was found to have an expired driver's license. Although Phelps initially denied having anything illegal in his car, the officer located a syringe of meth inside. As part of Phelps' plea agreement, the state and defense have a joint recommendation for probation. Hall found Phelps guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Feb. 28.

Rachael E. Howard, 36, of Fremont pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 28, 2021, a DCSO deputy received a report of a possible impaired driver and pulled Howard over. During a consent search of the vehicle, the deputy found pills of the drug Alprazolam in her purse. As part of Howard's plea agreement, there is a joint recommendation for probation. Hall found Howard guilty, ordered a PSI and set her sentencing for March 7.

