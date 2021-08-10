Omaha man sentenced to jail for violating post-release supervision

A 47-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail for violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.

Brandon A. Cram accepted a deal from Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis to the jail term after his admission in the Dodge County District Court.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Cram was found guilty of driving under the influence on March 29, 2019. He previously pleaded not guilty to the third-offense charge on Nov. 12, 2019, after failing to appear in court that April.

Cram was sentenced to two years in prison and given nine months of PRS. As part of his sentencing, his driver’s license was also revoked for 15 years.

On Oct. 27, 2020, Cram began his PRS term, which was set to expire on July 27. His PRS conditions stated that he must report as directed by his probation officer.

However, a home visit was conducted on June 28, upon which Cram’s girlfriend’s mother stated that he was upstairs in his room with the door locked.

“After knocking on the door with no answer, a card was left with the mother for the defendant to contact the officer,” Beamis said. “The defendant failed to call as of writing this violation, and the defendant has had no contact with officers.”