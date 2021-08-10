Omaha man sentenced to jail for violating post-release supervision

A 47-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail for violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.
Brandon A. Cram accepted a deal from Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis to the jail term after his admission in the Dodge County District Court.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Cram was found guilty of driving under the influence on March 29, 2019. He previously pleaded not guilty to the third-offense charge on Nov. 12, 2019, after failing to appear in court that April.
Cram was sentenced to two years in prison and given nine months of PRS. As part of his sentencing, his driver’s license was also revoked for 15 years.
On Oct. 27, 2020, Cram began his PRS term, which was set to expire on July 27. His PRS conditions stated that he must report as directed by his probation officer.
However, a home visit was conducted on June 28, upon which Cram’s girlfriend’s mother stated that he was upstairs in his room with the door locked.
“After knocking on the door with no answer, a card was left with the mother for the defendant to contact the officer,” Beamis said. “The defendant failed to call as of writing this violation, and the defendant has had no contact with officers.”
Cram failed to call probation, who attempted to make a call on June 29 that went straight to voicemail. Cram’s girlfriend also failed to answer or return a phone call that was made on July 1.
Additionally, Beamis said Cram was transferred to Omaha and had failed to start treatment at Complete Family Treatment Services.
Beamis said due to Cram’s extensive history of the court, she offered a “fair and reasonable” deal to him for the jail term.
“I’m just anxious to get this done and over with so I don’t have to see you guys anymore,” Cram said.
Dodge County Judge Geoffrey Hall said Cram had a “thick file” and that his case had gone on far too long.
“When I start knowing who the defendant is, it’s never a good thing,” he said. “This is like a bad penny; this case keeps coming back.”
As part of Cram’s sentencing, Hall also unsatisfactorily terminated Cram’s PRS.
“Don’t come back,” he told Cram. “Stay out of trouble.”
In other district court news on Monday:
- Nicholas J. Fitch, 35, of Fremont pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On April 26, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled a non-plated vehicle over. Upon making contact with the vehicle, the deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana and asked the four people inside to step outside the vehicle. Fitch, a passenger, was found to have a baggie of psilocybin mushrooms after consenting to a search. Hall found Fitch guilty, ordered a presentence investigation and set his sentencing for Sept. 20.
- Gary A. Owens, 59, of Omaha had his status hearing continued to Sept. 7. On April 9, a DCSO deputy was called to check on Owens, who was slumped over the steering wheel at a gas station. The deputy observed an open can of beer in the car and submitted Owens to standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed. After a K-9 indicated drugs in the vehicle, a pipe with methamphetamine was found. Owens was detained and given a PBT, which resulted in a negative. He was transported to the Dodge County Holding Facility, which found additional meth in his wallet. Owens’ attorney said he plans on filing a writ not guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Hall continued Owens’ hearing to Sept. 7.
- Alfred D. Brown, 65, of Fremont had his jury trial set for Dec. 23. On Dec. 18, 2020, a DCSO deputy pulled Brown over in a non-plated vehicle for driving over the speed limit. Brown admitted to drinking alcohol, but a preliminary breath test resulted in a negative. He consented to a search, upon which the deputy found cocaine inside a cigarette pack. Brown has filed a writ not guilty plea to habitual criminal and possession of a controlled substance. He waived his right to a speedy trial for the jury trial, which Brown’s attorney estimated to take one-and-a-half days.
- David B. Young, 54, of Lincoln was not present for his status hearing. Young is facing charges of possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance and has filed a writ not guilty plea. Young’s attorney said he had not had contact with his client since Friday and that he was told Young was out of state and his truck had broken down. Although Young’s attorney asked for a one-week continuance, Beamis said he was notified that if Young did not show up to court he would not be given another chance. Hall denied the continuance and issued a $150,000 bench warrant for Young’s arrest.