A suspect has been hospitalized and another has gone missing after stealing a vehicle in south Fremont early Friday morning.
A four-hour manhunt was held south of Fremont near the Dodge and Douglas county line by members of the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol for one of the suspects, who has currently not been found.
FPD first received a call from a man who witnessed two men steal a vehicle in the Regency II Mobile Home Park shortly after 5 a.m., Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said.
Hespen said the witness who made the call pursued the vehicle southeast on U.S. Highway 275. After the cars collided into each other near Schilke Fields, the two suspects then fled on foot from the crashed vehicle, he said.
“One of them was discovered a short time later lying in the ditch along 275,” Hespen said. “Apparently, it’s believed he was struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross the highway.”
The suspect was taken in unknown condition to an Omaha hospital with injuries to his leg, Hespen said. He said the other suspect ran into a wooded area near the scene of the crash.
“When the deputies arrived and Fremont police officers arrived, they set up a parameter around that,” he said. “They had K9s, but the second suspect was not located.”
Although the DCSO tweeted that one of the suspects might have been armed, Hespen said it had not been confirmed. Additionally, it was initially reported that the injured suspect might had suffered a gunshot wound, but he said no shots were fired on the scene.
The search for the missing suspect ended around 9:30 a.m. when the area was deemed secure. Law enforcement agencies are still looking for information as to the location of the suspect, Hespen said.
“There’s obviously some other factors, like identity and things that need to be clarified, but the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.
Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said FPD is investigating the theft of the vehicle, as the crime occurred within the city.
“At some point we would anticipate charges being filed, but right now, it is currently under investigation,” he said.