One transported following 3-vehicle accident

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a 3-vehicle, personal-injury accident that was reported at the intersection of 16th and Lincoln Streets.

A 2002 Ford Mustang traveling north on Lincoln Avenue failed to stop for a stop sign and entered the 16th Street intersection. The Mustang struck a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup traveling east on 16th Street and had already entered the intersection after stopping at a posted stop sign.

After the collision, the Mustang then struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler facing west on 16th Street and stopped for a stop sign. The driver of the Mustang was taken to Methodist Fremont Health after complaining of pain. Neither driver of the other cars involved was injured.

No citations were issued. The Mustang is considered a total loss while the Dodge Ram sustained damage estimated at $5,000 and the Jeep Wrangler sustained damage estimated at $4,000.

