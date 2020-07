At approximately 3:35 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department cited Veronica Tum Lopez, 22, and Jesus Manuel Veguilla-Serrano, 38, both of Fremont on suspicion of child neglect after officers were dispatched to a business parking lot in the 800 block of east 23rd Street where an infant was found alone and unattended in a baby seat inside of a running vehicle.