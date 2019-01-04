A Maryland man pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in Dodge County District Court on Friday and will serve a 15-month prison sentence, as part of a joint sentencing agreement with the Dodge County Attorney’s Office.
Austin A. Bronson, 24, pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine, which was discovered in his pocket during an August traffic stop.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Aug. 24 after it failed to signal 100 feet before a turn, according to a police affidavit. Officers subsequently discovered that Bronson, a passenger in the vehicle, had a warrant for his arrest out of Washington County.
After the arrest, an officer searched Bronson and found a clear sandwich baggie that contained a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Those results were later confirmed by the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab.
Bronson received credit for 135 days previously served. Under Nebraska’s Good Time Law, he will serve a minimum of seven and a half months. The sentence will also run concurrently with any sentence that could be handed out in Washington County, where, at the time of his arrest, Bronson was serving probation for a prior burglary conviction.
Bronson was also sentenced to a nine-month term of post-release supervision.
Bronson’s defense attorney, Kenny Jacobs, noted that he has been living in Nebraska alone since his only family in the area moved away. Jacobs noted he might file a motion to terminate Bronson’s post-release supervision upon release so Bronson could move closer to family back in Maryland. Hall noted that returning to a familial “support system” could be a positive decision for Bronson.
In another sentence handed down in district court on Friday, Oscar Leon, 24, was sentenced to two years in prison for violating a protection order as a subsequent offense, a class IV felony.
Leon was already serving four to six years in prison on three different but related cases out of Platte County District Court, and the two-year sentence issued in Dodge County on Friday will run concurrently to those.
In the Dodge County case, Leon harassed an individual who had a protection order against him multiple times between August and September of 2017. An affidavit from the Fremont Police Department notes that Leon followed the individual, uninvited, to a concert, following them around until tensions escalated to a fight that yielded a call to police.
In another incident, the victim also reported that Leon blocked traffic in an attempt to stop the victim from driving. Officers also said they reviewed the victim's phone and counted 218 calls between Aug. 18 and Sept. 3 from Leon to the victim.
Leon was initially charged with stalking, a class IIIA felony, but ultimately pleaded to violating a protection order as a subsequent offense, a class IV felony.
In Platte County, Leon has been serving sentences on three other cases since Nov. 1. Two of those cases also pertain to violations of protection orders regarding the same victim and describe similar incidents at around the same time as the Dodge County case. Each of those led to a sentence of 12 to 18 months, and both sentences are running concurrently.
In the third case, Leon was sentenced to three to five years, running consecutively to the other two cases, for possessing cocaine with intent to deliver. He had originally been sentenced to probation on that 2016 charge, but had his probation revoked following his most recent arrests.