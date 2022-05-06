Physical disturbance leads to arrest of Colorado man

Fremont Police officers responded at about 5:34 p.m. May 5 to the 1000 block of South Howard Street in reference to a physical disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers had contact with Michael J. Zylstra, 46, of Colorado. Zylstra had a full extradition warrant for him out of Colorado and a valid Colorado protection order against him.

An investigation was conducted and Zylstra was arrested for: possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person; carry concealed weapon first offense; violation of a protection order second offense; and third-degree domestic assault.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0