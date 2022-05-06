 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Physical disturbance leads to arrest of Colorado man

  • 0
Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at about 5:34 p.m. May 5 to the 1000 block of South Howard Street in reference to a physical disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers had contact with Michael J. Zylstra, 46, of Colorado. Zylstra had a full extradition warrant for him out of Colorado and a valid Colorado protection order against him.

An investigation was conducted and Zylstra was arrested for: possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person; carry concealed weapon first offense; violation of a protection order second offense; and third-degree domestic assault.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Creepy sound of a black hole shared by NASA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News