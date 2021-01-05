Pickup hits mailbox causing damage

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Jan. 4, a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a residence in the 500 block of west Washington Street, Fremont Police said.

The victim reported that a vehicle being driven westbound on Washington Street jumped the curb and struck the mailbox in front of the residence. The driver of the pickup then drove away. The pickup is described as a silver Dodge pickup with tinted windows and a white decal in the rear driver’s side window. Damage is estimated at $100.