Pickup reported stolen
Pickup reported stolen

Police News

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Sept. 23 a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in the 2400 block of north Nye Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Reported stolen is a gray-colored 1998 Ford Ranger Pickup bearing Nebraska plate 5-6329A. The pickup was last seen parked outside of the residence at approximately 9:20 p.m. Sept. 22. The estimated value of the pickup is $5,000.

